Order police to pay me N10m compensation for my arbitrary arrest, trader pleads with NHRC panel

A trader dealing in provisions in Wuse Market, Abuja, Nnaemeka Orjiakor, on Wednesday pleaded with the independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units to order a N10million compensation to be paid to him by the police for the alleged cruel fate he suffered in the hands of the police.

Orjiakor made the plea at the hearing of his petition by the panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in which he alleged arbitrary arrest, detention and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment by the police in 2019.

Narrating his ordeals in the hands of SARS, the petitioner informed that operatives of…