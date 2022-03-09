Osibanjo to attend Anambra National Summit on Igbo apprenticeship on Thursday

Nigeria Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by some economists across the country, are being expected at a one-day National Summit on Igbo Apprenticeship, billed for March 10, 2022, in Awka, Anambra State with over 2,100 participants.

Briefing Journalists, in Awka, on Tuesday, on behalf of the planning committee of the Summit, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr. Uche Nworah, said the Vice President is being expected as the special guest, adding that agencies being expected include those involved in facilitating the ease of doing business and development finance institutions in Anambra and the country at large.

