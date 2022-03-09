Though a lawyer, I never thought of setting up law firm —Subomi Balogun

Iconic banker and quintessential philanthropist, Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun, is 88 years old today. In this interview, the FCMB founder speaks about the twists and turns that brought him to the pinnacle of his career. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU presents excerpts.

When you started out as a young entrepreneur many years ago, you had some ambitions. But your businesses seem to have gone beyond your expectations. How do you feel about this sir?

It makes me humble. As I have always said, God is my guide and consummate supporter. I started out as a stockbroker and with due appreciation to my God, I was the first Nigerian to single-handedly set up a stockbroking firm, just as I was also…