APM Terminals Apapa introduces onsite laundry service for employees

Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, has introduced onsite laundry services for the protective clothing of its employees.

Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the onsite laundry service is part of the terminal operator’s efforts to continuously reinforce two of its core values – constant care and our employees – and further improve employee experience at the port.

“With this initiative, we aim to support our colleagues in taking good care of their protective clothing without any burden to them. This will save our employees valuable time and energy.

“Our teams in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and procurement…