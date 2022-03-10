Don advocates vocational training to salvage graduate unemployment

A don in the Mechanical Engineering Department of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Dr K.A Yusuf has described higher education as the backbone of any society, saying its quality determines the quality of human resources and development of a country.

He added that manpower outsourcing is inevitable in any society that requires rapid growth and development, hence educational training should be based on societal need, not on education for education’s sake.

Dr Yusuf noted these while delivering the 13th inaugural lecture of The Polytechnic Ibadan on the topic, ‘Graduate Unemployment Crisis in Nigeria: Vocational Training and Agro-Technopreneurship as Strategic Bail Out’ held Wednesday…