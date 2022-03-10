Ekiti community picks director as traditional ruler-elect

The kingmakers of Ogotun-Ekiti in Ogotun/Igbara Odo local council development area of Ekiti State have elected Prince Adebayo Adesanmi as the new traditional ruler-elect for the ancient community.

The stool became vacant following the death of Oba Oladapo Oyebade, a one-time chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional in September 2021 after close to four decades on the throne.

Adesanmi, a director of medical laboratory services, Ekiti State Hospital Management Board on Thursday defeated five other contestants to emerge as the new Ologotun of Ogotun-Ekiti, a first-class traditional ruler.

He scored seven votes to defeat Professor Jide Oluwajuyitan and Adekunle Adeyeye who…