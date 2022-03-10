Eminent Nigerians bill for coronation of 42nd Olubadan on Friday

Eminent Nigerians including top government functionaries, captains of Industry and traditional rulers across the Country are billed to attend the coronation ceremony of Senator Dr. Moshood Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 11th March 2022.

Palace source hinted that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Ooni of Idea, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi and host of others are expected at the event.

The event which is scheduled to hold at the ancient Mapo hall in Ibadan South East local government area will kick off at 10am.

The…