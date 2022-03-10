Establishment of Law School campuses should not be regarded as constituency projects (2)

LAST week, I discussed the recent move by the Senate to create six additional law school campuses for the geopolitical zones which, as decipherable by a discerning mind, is nothing more than an intrusion into the functions of the Council of Legal Education and a superfluous venture into politicising the process. As I had noted in some past editions, there is a recent wave of politicking in the education sector whereby politicians see tertiary institutions as their constituency projects and, perhaps, as a way to secure their legacy in the annals of history. I have altogether lent my voice in condemning the creation of additional institutions in the midst of dilapidating…