FG trains women farmers on climate change mitigation, improved productivity

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, has stated that the North Central Zonal trainings of smallholder women farmers towards climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies are expected to enhance agricultural productivity and food sustainability in all seasons.

Speaking at the Workshop on Gender Mainstreaming, into Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Women Farmers in the North Central Zone held at the National Centre for Women Development, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, represented by the Director, Reform Coordination, Mrs Gertrude Orji, said that he Nigeria’s agriculture is most…