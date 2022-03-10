How my convoy was attacked by bandits — Kebbi deputy governor 

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Samaila Yombe who escaped death by the whispers explained that the bandits disguised themselves as members of the community making it difficult to confront them.

Narrating his ordeal with newsmen on Wednesday evening, Yombe, who is a retired colonel in the army, said he went to Kanya village in Zuru emirate on Tuesday in the company of the 223 Battalion commanding officer.

According to him, his mission was to assess the level of assistance given to security agencies in the state by the state government.

He said when his convoy arrived in the village they got security reports that the bandits were already mixed with members of the…