Lagos PDP effectively playing opposition role ― Abayomi Kuye

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Abayomi Kuye, has said that the Lagos State chapter of the party is effectively delivering its role as opposition party, positing that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was seriously feeling the impact of the role being played by it in the state.

Kuye, who is former member, South-West Caretaker Committee of PDP, said this while speaking with newsmen, even as he predicted that, come 2023, the party would defeat APC in Lagos and also take over power at the centre, adding: “I’m quite sure that we are going to overrun APC at the centre and the same thing is going to happen in Lagos.”

The party chieftain, while…