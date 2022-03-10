‘Like literature prizes, Nigerians should aspire to win science, tech prizes’

Nineteen-year-old writer and winner of the Chima Ugokwe Prize for Essay, Isaiah Adepoju, has lamented why Nigerians are more interested in winning literary prizes like the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Nigeria Prize in Literature, etc., than in winning science and technology prizes.

The English student of the Obafemi Awolowo University made this known while reacting to the call for submission for the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, with the theme: ‘Innovation in sustainable food security.’

Nigeria Prize for Science is the country’s highest scientific award (worth USD100,000 in award money), sponsored by Nigeria liquefied Gas (NLG) Limited which, had no winner for its…