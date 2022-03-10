Reps query NMDPRA over aviation fuel scarcity

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, ordered the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to crash the price of Jet-A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel and ensure its availability to the airline operators.

The directive was given at a meeting at the National Assembly between the leadership of the House led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, alongside the members of the committee on aviation and the Group Managing Director (GMD), of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, Director-General Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu, and NMDPRA.

The House said it would not entertain any excuses…