Sanwo-Olu celebrates Onyema’s giant strides in aviation

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the industry-leading strides of Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, in aviation and urged him to keep shinning the light.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the commendation while receiving the Silverbird Man of the Year Award on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards, expressed delight over the significant impact which the aviation cognoscente had made is in his industry.

While assuring Onyema of continued government support, Sanwo-Olu charged him not to relent in bringing more innovation and solidly…