Six Nigerian airlines form alliance for improved service delivery

History has been made in the country’s aviation sector as six Nigerian airlines; Air Peace, Azman Air, United Nigeria Airline, Arik Air, Aero Contractors and Max Air have announced an alliance called the ‘Spring Alliance’, to mutually support each other’s operations and surpass the expectations of the flying public.

The carriers signed the alliance on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Lagos.

Speaking, the Chairman of Air Peace and Vice-president of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Allen Onyema, stated that the Spring Alliance was for the benefit of the passengers who fly with the six airlines.

His words: “In the Aviation world, we have so many alliances airlines key…