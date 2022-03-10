SPAC Nation pastor, Adegboyega vindicated by UK authorities

Police in the United Kingdom (UK) has said they will not launch a criminal inquiry into Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, (SPAC) Nation founded by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, an evangelical church accused of financially exploiting young people.

According to BBC, the Met held a review into allegations of ‘fraud and other offenses’ against people associated with SPAC Nation but has found no criminal action. However, two separate claims of fraud against individuals are being investigated, with one man arrested. SPAC Nation said it was vindicated and truth always prevails.

In January, the London-based church praised for helping ex-gang members was accused of financial…