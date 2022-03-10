Troops eliminate over 125 terrorists as 174 surrender in two weeks

The Military High Command on Thursday said that the current war against terrorist elements by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies were yielding appreciable results as the troops have eliminated more than 125 terrorists and other criminal elements within the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed in Abuja while updating Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the Armed Forces from 24 February – 10 March 2022 in the various theatre of operations in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He added that during the period under review a total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam…