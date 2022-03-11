Ayandele predicts greater Ibadan under new Olubadan

BUSINESSMAN and politician, Dr Olusola Ayandele (Eruobodo), has predicted that Ibadan would attain greater heights during the reign of Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun-Ali-Iwo (Ali Okunmade II), who is being crowned today as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ayandele, in a message, described Oba Balogun as a courageous, experienced and resourceful man whose emergence as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland indicated that the Oyo State capital was destined to sustain its rating as one of the greatest cities in Africa and indeed the world.

He said: “The new Olubadan of Ibadanland has proven his mettle as an enigma before stamping his foot on the ladder of obaship about 40 years ago. He…