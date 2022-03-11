Breaking biases women face in the workplace

IN a world abound with information overload, biases form an inherent part of our thinking. It is important to understand and admit that we all have biases and sometimes make decisions based on snap judgements, to perhaps aid in making quicker decisions. These mental shortcuts, if you will – while helpful in certain cases, can often be harmful when applied to people. It is common for us to harbour beliefs and attitudes about groups of people based on their race, ethnicity, gender and other traits. Bias can be explicit but more often than not, it is implicit that is, unconscious and often occurs when individuals unconsciously attribute certain attitudes and stereotypes to another…