Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu

Five-time Senator,thee-time Deputy President of Nigerian Senate as well as former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Prof Ike Ekweremadu has declared the intention to run for the governorship seat of the state come 2023.

Ekweremadu who represents Enugu West in the Senate comes from Aninri LGA of the Greater Awgu block of the state which is the only one of the four subethnic groups that are yet to produce an elected governor of the state.

Disclosing his reason and passion for wanting to contest for the seat after attaining exalted heights nationally and internationally, Ekweremadu stated that, “Enugu State gave me huge opportunities to serve as pioneer Council Chairman of Aninri…