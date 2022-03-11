For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters

My joy knew no bounds when I recently learnt about the giant strides recorded on the registration and functionality of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB). A chance meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, the indefatiguable Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose at Chief Kayode Odunaro’s 60th birthday afforded me the opportunity of an update on the SNB that Nigerian Broadcasters have been trying to set up for many decades. The idea of a Society exclusively for Nigerian Broadcasters was first mooted by late Ambassador Segun Olusola in 1962, sixty years ago! It is instructive that it was not until 1994 that the Society was registered with the…