Gowon tasks FG to refund states that embark on federal projects

The former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, rtd, has tasked the federal government to refund state governments who have embarked on the reconstruction of federal roads in their respective states.

Gowon made the passionate appeal while unveiling the N9.9billion, 1.7km design and construction of interchange flyover of British American junction and dualization to Lamingo junction roundabout in Jos on Friday.

The former head of state who said Lalong is doing exceptionally well by injecting infrastructural development across the state charged him to keep up the tempo until his final day in office.

“I urged you to do your best and make sure you leave a legacy for the incoming…