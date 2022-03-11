IWD: mPharma launches 10k women initiative to strengthen fight against cervical cancer

To commemorate international women’s day, mPharma, a technology driven healthcare company launched it’s ‘Ten Thousand Women Initiative’ (TTWI), which was held at the Radisson hotel, Ikeja.

The campaign will focus on improving public awareness, o er free HPV DNA screening and access to vaccines for the Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) related cancers and diseases.

The company seeks to re-imagine the prevention, screening and treatment of cervical cancer across Africa. mPharma is partnering with key industry stakeholders including MSD, Synlab, Arrive alive, Lily hospitals, among others, to drive this initiative. This joint effort will prove effective in the fight against…