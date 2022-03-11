Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages

Lagos State government has announced the suspension of activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), following what the government described as unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the Union, and the need to protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation, saying the body must cease to operate in all parks and garages in the state.

It will be recall that there have been claims and counter claims over the control of the Union, leading to the indefinite suspension of Lagos State chairman of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, by the national body, a development which led the suspended chairman to announce…