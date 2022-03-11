Man who sold two AK-47 guns, 270 AK-47 live bullets to Evans sentenced to five years imprisonment

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday sentenced Frank Udeme, one of the co-defendants of the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to five years imprisonment in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Udeme for selling firearms to Evans after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge ordered that the sentence would take effect from the day he was remanded in custody.

“In view of the guilty plea of the third defendant, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to five years imprisonment. However, the sentence will take effect from the day the defendant has been in detention which…