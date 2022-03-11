Soludo presents Anambra vision 2070 development report to Obiano

The incoming Governor of Anambra State Professor Chukwuma Soludo has presented the Anambra Vision 2070 development report to Governor Willie Obiano.

The report was presented during the Valedictory Session of Anambra State Executive Council Meeting, held at the International Convention Center in Awka, on Thursday evening.

Presenting the report, Professor Soludo who thanked the Governor and members of the executive for serving Anambra State, described the Convention Center as a peculiar and outstanding project, congratulating members of the executive for their contribution as the results are evident which portrays a lot about the destination of the state.

While stating that it is a…