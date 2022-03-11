Three persons remanded in prison custody over destruction of Christ Embassy in Benin

Three persons have been remanded for two weeks in a Benin Correctional Centre over the invasion and destruction of Christ Embassy Church in the Edo State capital.

Besides, the suspects were also alleged to have unlawfully assaulted Pastor Godfrey Esiegbe, Chief Superintendent of Police Clement Aikpokpo and Desmond Apebeen.

The suspects, Mr Sunny Ibude, 50; Monday Osabohien, 42; and Godspower Igbinosun, 36 were docked Thursday before Justice Efe of Benin Criminal Court One on a 12-count charge.

The trio and others now at large were alleged to have between February 18 to March 10, in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, unlawfully entered into Loveworld Crusade Ground also known…