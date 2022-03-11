Wives of slain soldiers protest in Kebbi

A viral video trending on Thursday revealed the wives of slain Kebbi soldiers in black attires, while few others in hijab stormed the residence of 223 Commanding Officer to protest the killing of their husbands by suspected bandits in Kany Village in Kebbi State.

The protesting women were seen holding sticks and others shouting ‘whatever will happen, let it happen’, we are also ready to die (in Hausa).

A few women were also sighted in the video burning tyres in front of the residence of the commanding officer.

Though from the recorded video, none of the women spoke, the annoyance and the frustration on their faces were unmissable.

Most of the protesting women lost…