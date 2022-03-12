2023: All parties should zone their presidential ticket to South — Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze, SMBLF 

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, including pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have again called on all political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the South, even as they equally called on all lovers of peace and equity in Nigeria, particularly the people of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region to reject any political party that failed to zone its presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

This was just as the ethnic nationalities condemned the 1999 Constitution and current structure of Nigeria,…