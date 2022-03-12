A demonic takeover – Tribune Online

In today’s Nigeria, there aren’t many pathways to comfort or prosperity, only a million roads to death. From North to South and from East to West, Nigeria has become one vast killing field, a bitter contest between state and non-state actors. All that it took for 22-year-old Citizen Oluwabamise Ayanwole to die was to take a bus ride in Lagos on February 26. Between the Chevron bus-stop in Lekki and Oshodi on the mainland, she was cut down in cold blood, her body dumped on Carter Bridge.

Night dragged hapless Bamise to a harrowing end because, as the South African poet Oswald Mtshalli tells us: “Nightfall comes like /a dreaded disease/seeping through the pores/of a healthy…