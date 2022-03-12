Bauchi govt approves N100m for 2022 National Qur’anic recitation competition

The sum of N100m has been approved by the Bauchi State Government for the 36th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition to the hosted in Bauchi declaring that there is no plan by his administration to abolish the Tsangaya system of education.

The approval was announced by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Saturday while inaugurating a 57-member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the competition held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

Bala Mohammed further assured to provide the necessary support to enable the Committee to carry out the assignment without any hitch noting that, “the selection of competent, experienced and knowledgeable people of…