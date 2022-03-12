Competing egos can ruin APC, Buhari warns feuding members

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the leaders and members of the All Progressives Party (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing ahead of the oncoming March 26 Convention, as their competing egos can land them in the worst possible fate.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday, the president has advised the party to remain steadfast and maintain its unity “if the party is to continue in the path of victory and its dominance at all levels throughout the country.”

The statement said President Buhari asked the APC members to look at the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic…