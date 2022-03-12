How poverty made me rich —Charles Mmaduka

Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and international writer, Amala Charles Mmaduka, popularly known as Pitakwa, has explained how his poor and humble background made him rich.

The last child in a family of six and a Geology graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, he began his acting career eight years ago and has featured in over 50 movies.

He explained that his father was not rich at the time he was born and that while growing up there were days he went on empty stomach.

He said he did not have many options back then, but he read everything he could lay his hands on, adding that he also learnt how to do menial jobs and to save.

“I did odd jobs as a child and in my undergraduate…