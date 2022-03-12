INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC’s ineligibility for 2023 elections ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday asserted that the non-recognition of the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had further confirmed the main opposition party’s position that APC lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, the PDP emphasized that INEC’s refusal to honour APC’s invitation to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as well as the Commission’s disapproval of APC’s National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022, further authenticated its…