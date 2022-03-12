Mr Global Competition: Nigeria’s representative takes on the world with Ike Nke Obodo costume

Nigeria’s representative in the 7th Mr. Global Competition 2021 taking place in the city of Mahasarakham in Thailand, Emmanuel Somto, has taken the competition by storm with his indisputable Ike Nke Obodo (Strength of a Nation) national costume.

The costume, themed in Nigeria’s national symbol, the eagle, is already adjudged one of the two best in the global fiesta and is currently winning support and making waves.

Emmanuel Somto said: “The costume is named “𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗡𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗢” (Igbo Language of the South Eastern part of Nigeria) which translates to “𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡” as this costume…