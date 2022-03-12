NAPTIP convicts 500 human traffickers in 18 years 

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP) said it has successfully secured the conviction of 500 persons involved in human trafficking since its establishment in 2004 by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking during an advocacy visit to Bayelsa, the Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, stressed the fact that the traffic in persons for any purpose is not an isolated problem to Bayelsa or Nigeria, but a global problem that needs the collaboration of different stakeholders such as Government, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders both at state and national levels.

Nwanwenne, who is in charge of the zone comprising…