NHRC panel orders NDLEA chairman, Gen Marwa to produce embattled Abba Kyari on March 22

The independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the defunct SARS and other police units set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday ordered the Chairman of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), to produce the embattled former commander of IGP-Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, before the panel on the March 22.

The representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the panel, John Aikpokpo Martins, who presided over yesterday’s sitting, on behalf of the Chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd).

The panel further ordered the new IGP-IRT commander, Tunde Disu to do…