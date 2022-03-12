Percentage salary: LG health workers threaten to down tools in Kogi

Primary Health Care workers across the 21 local governments of Kogi State have threatened to down tool if their demands for improved salary is not met by the State Government.

The State Secretary, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN) Comrade Rose Momoh disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Saturday.

She noted that the primary health workers in the Local Government have been collecting 30 to 35 per cent salaries for the past two years.

Momoh added that the health workers had the worst recently when they were paid 25 per cent of their January salary in 2022.

“The salary the Kogi State Government is paying to our health workers at the Local…