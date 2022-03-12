Senate’s rejection of Electoral Act Bill bold, heroic ― Kachikwu

Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria and Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has commended the Senate for what he called its courage and patriotism in thrashing a Bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022.

Kachikwu gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja at the weekend.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Red Chamber dated February 2022, requested the lawmakers to expunge section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

Further checks revealed that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in an order barred President Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of…