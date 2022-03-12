Senator Balogun ascends Olubadan throne after 33 years of ascendancy protocol

Senator Dr Moshood Olalekan Balogun has been officially installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. He ascended the throne after 33 years of ascendancy protocol. The unique selection method of the traditional rulers in Ibadanland.

Oba Balogun who became Mogaji of the Aliwo family in the Ibadan North-East local government area was presented with staff and instrument of office by the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday.

The presentation was done shortly after the Kabiyesi left Ipebi at Ile Labosinde and Ose Meji shrine at Oja‘ba in Ibadan South East local government area at 12:35 pm.

Presenting the staff and instrument of office at…