Trader shot dead, others flee as bandits attack market in Niger

Uneasy calm now reigns at Chibani community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State following an attack on a rural market on Friday in the afternoon by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits. The attack led to the killing of one trader while several others were allegedly abducted at gunpoint and taken away into the forest.

After the attack on Chibani market, terrorists also reportedly invaded Mararaban-Daudu community, also in Munya Local Government where an unspecified number of residents were kidnapped.

A source in the area, who identified himself as Shehu Abubakar informed our correspondent in an interview by telephone that the miscreants launched the attack around 12 noon…