Wearing nose masks indoors – Tribune Online

I am still at a loss why somebody should wear nose masks indoors when the COVID-19 virus is said to spread outside in the air.

Chuks (by SMS)

The COVID-19 virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are near someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth. The virus spreads more easily indoors and in crowded settings with poor ventilation. This is…