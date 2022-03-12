YPP expresses readiness to take over Kwara in 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), on Saturday reiterated its resolve to take over government in Kwara State and Nigeria.

Speaking while monitoring the conduct of the ward and local government congress of the party in the state at the weekend, the national secretary of the party, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, said that the party has what it takes to take over the leadership of the country.

Bamaiyi said the party has embarked on a ‘ballot revolution’ ahead of the 2023 general elections with massive sensitization of young people to change the narrative.

He also explained that the ‘ballot revolution’ is not a bloody one but all about preparing the…