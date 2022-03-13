2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Osinbajo urged to give younger politicians chance

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC from Imo State, Chief George Uju Madu, has urged Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to give the younger politicians opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari considering their old age.

The nationally acclaimed security consultant urged both Sen Tinubu and Prof Osibanjo to graciously drop their presidential ambitions and allow the younger ones a chance, come 2023.

Madu made the call Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Owerri advised aged presidential aspirants in other political parties like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give the younger generation the…