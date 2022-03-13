2023: Put your house in order, NYU tells APC leaders

Nigerian youth acting under the umbrella of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for not able to put its house in order barely eleven months to the 2023 general elections.

National President of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement in Abuja, expressed concern over the lingering leadership crisis rocking the APC, warning against causing confusion in the polity.

Obasi regretted that APC is not showing leadership in its conduct and internal bickering while blaming the ugly developments in APC to President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to show leadership.

Obasi, a former National President of the National…