After 7 years together, I’ve got no issues with Buhari ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given an insight into his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari over the last seven years, saying that in that time, he has had no single issue with his principal.

He made the revelation while receiving the S1enegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement, Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday night.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Sunday, Osinbajo described President Buhari as a model of a leader who accommodates people of different religious backgrounds, citing his relationship with the President spanning over seven years as a perfect example.

He…