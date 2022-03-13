Bauchi council boss reminds youths of reward for obedience, respect for elders

Executive Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Council in Bauchi State, Mr Habila Iliya has reminded youths in the area that there is a reward for obedience and respect for constituted authority.

The Council Chairman spoke when he held an expanded security meeting with EXCO members of ZAYODA, Bogoro LGA chapter in attendance held at the Council chambers in Bogoro over the weekend.

He, therefore, urged youths to shun all vices that are militating against peace and peaceful co-existence urging them further to seek avenues that will rather promote brotherhood.

Habila Iliya also stated that, for us to consolidate on the achievement recorded so far our youth must remain focused,…