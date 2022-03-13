Four host communities of Shell company protest over neglect in Imo

The four oil-bearing communities which comprise of Assa, Obile, Ochia and Awarra in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have protested against alleged neglect by Shell petroleum, operating in the area.

The protesters in their large numbers made up of men, women, youths carried play cards took to the streets to register their grievances against the giant oil company.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the spokesperson for Assa North cluster, an umbrella body of the communities Duke-Bright Enyia regretted that despite decades of oil exploitation in the area by the company, the people still lacked basic amenities like; electricity, access road, portable water and…