I didn’t exonerate Kyari, I only ask for further probe ― Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) has described as false the media reports that his office had conclusively exonerated Abba Kyari.

The clarification was made by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to the statement, there appears to be misunderstanding regarding the issue, adding that, it was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of investigation.

Dr Gwandu said that It was clear that the…