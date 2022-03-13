JCI Odua advocates, trains 100 students on agribusiness in Oyo

Junior Chamber International, Odua (JCI Odua) in conjunction with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Oyo State Government through the Start Them Early Programme (STEM) on Saturday organised the Back to School Agricultural Summit at Methodist High School, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 2022 JCI Odua president, Lateef Hameed in his remark restated the club’s commitment to curbing food insecurity, which occurs as a result of disruption of farmlands by herdsmen.

Hameed made it known that “The JCI Odua came about the summit to address these issues, also to boost agricultural inputs, develop human capacity from early school years, and that is why we focus on…